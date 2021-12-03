Man, 33, allegedly steals Domino Pizza’s delivery motorcycle

A 33-year-old man, Lukemon Odewole, on Friday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing Domino Pizza’s delivery motorcycle.

The accused person, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 17 at 5:32pm at Ramat Kolawole Street, Ogudu GRA, Lagos State.

Bassey said the defendant stole the motorcycle from the premises of Domino Pizza.

According to him, the motorcycle is marked GGE 269 QD and worth N550,000.

He said that the defendant was caught by security guards and handed over to the police.

Bassey said that the offences contravened Sections 411and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, O. A. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until December 14 for mention.