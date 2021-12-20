Man, 32, pleads guilty to theft of television set, others

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday remanded one Dare Peter, aged 32, for alleged theft of goods worth N173, 000.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre, following his guilty plea.

Aluko adjourned the case until Tuesday (Dec. 21) for review of the facts.

The prosecutor, Insp Abidemi Orire, had told the court that the defendant committed the theft on Dec. 17 at 09:00 p.m at Safejo area of Ile-Ife.

Orire said that the defendant stole a Plasma television set valued at N43,000, a wristwatch worth N15,000, clothes worth N15,000 and N100,000, all property of one Micheal Onipe.

She noted that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who did not have legal representation, pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing.