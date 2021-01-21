RelatedPosts No Content Available

The police in Lagos, on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Ibrahim Malik, in Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly setting ablaze some government buildings in Badagry.

Malik, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of arson and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 21, at the Vehicles Inspection Office, Oko-Afo, badagry area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant unlawfully set on fire buildings of the Vehicle Inspection Service, Lagos State Transport Management Authority and Federal Road Safety Corps belonging to Lagos and the Federal Government.

He said the defendant also stole 14 chairs, four standing fans, two computer systems, two laptops, one photo copy machine, three printing machine, one water dispenser and one refrigerator from the buildings.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 341 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Hotepo adjourned the case until March 3 for mention.