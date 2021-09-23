Man, 30, charged with peddling 6.3kg hemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 30-year-old man, Matthew Kolapo, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, with peddling restricted drugs.

The defendant is charged with one count of drug trafficking.

The charge is marked FHC/L/214c/2021.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on August 25.

Aernan said that the defendant was arrested at the Obalende area of Lagos for unlawfully dealing in hemp weighing 6.3kg.

According to prosecution, cannabis, along with cocaine, heroin and other hard drugs are listed in the NDLEA Schedule as prohibited by law.

Drug trafficking contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

The law provides for life imprisonment for convicted offenders.

The case has been assigned to Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.