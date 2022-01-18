Man, 29, docked over alleged impersonation, possession of forged ID

A 29-year-old man, Salami Quadri, on Tuesday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of fake Nigerian Army identity card and posing as a military personnel.

The defendant, who resides in Ikorodu area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of impersonation and forgery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 30, 2021, at Jakande Estate in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Oriabure said that the defendant on the day of his arrest was dressed in full woodland Air force military uniform with the rank of Lance Corporal.

He said that a serving military officer passing by noticed that the defendant was an impostor and arrested him on the spot.

Oriabure further told the court that the Quadri was arrested in possession of a forged Nigerian Army identification card.

The alleged offences, he said, contravened Sections 365 (1) and 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both Sections 365 (1) and 380 stipulates three-year jail term each for forgery and impersonation.

The Magistrate, A.O. Salawu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, live within the court’s jurisdiction and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Salawu adjourned the case until Feb. 10 for mention.