A 29-year-old man, Adeyemi Oladimeji, on Monday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing one Mazda MPV car valued at N1.3 million.

Oladimeji, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of conspiracy and felony to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence around Dec. 2020 at about 4 p.m. in Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu.

He said that the defendant stole the Mazda MPV car with registration number AGL 984 FU and chassis number JMZLW19FZY0104085, property of one Lawrence Aregbesola.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 411 and 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, T.A Elias, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum with evidence of five years payment of tax and with a verified address.

He adjourned the case until April 8, for mention.