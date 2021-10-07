Man, 28, in court for allegedly possessing guns, live cartridges

A 28-year-old man, Badru Fatai, was on Thursday charged with possessing guns and live cartridges before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, a student, who resides at 10, Toyinbobo St., Shade, Epe in Lagos State, is being tried for conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and belonging to an unlawful society.

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on Sept. 4 at Igando Bus Stop in Lagos State.

Odugbo said that the police stopped a Toyota Corolla being driven by the defendant and on questioning, they discovered that one of the men inside the vehicle was not composed.

The prosecutor stated that the three men in the car escaped when the policeman ordered the driver to open the boot of the car he was driving.

Odugbo said that a locally-made-baretta pistol and a locally-made-triple-barrel short gun with live cartridges were found inside the car’s boot.

“The defendant was arrested immediately,” he said.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant confessed to have been a member of an unlawful society.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 2, 298, 312, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, L. A. Owolabi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for mention.