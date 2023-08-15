Man, 28, docked over hard drugs, TV damage

A 28-year-old man, Victor Odikah, was arraigned before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday, over allegations of publicly smoking hard drugs and malicious damage.

Odikah, whose house address was not provided, is being tried on a four-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace and wilful damage to property.

The Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Odikah and some others still at large committed the offences on Aug. 7 at No 45B, Ijesha Road, Itire, at Millicent Hotel, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Odikah polluted the air with smoke from a substance suspected to be hard drugs, which is considered harmful to the public and also lodgers at the hotel.

He explained that when Odikah and his accomplices were approached about their act, they created a scene and damaged a plasma television and one iphone 13 Promax, all valued at N760, 000.

The offences, Ekhueorohan said, contravened Sections 166(a), 168(d), 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O. O Otitoju, granted Odikah bail in the sum of N400,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court and adjourned the matter until Sept. 5 for mention.