Man, 28, docked for alleged theft of jean trousers, T-shirts

For allegedly breaking into a shop to steal Jean trousers and T-shirts, a 28-year-old man, Damilare Olamiposi, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing

Olamiposi, who was arraigned before Magistrate Ademola Adesanya, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Asp. Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 30.

Uche said that the defendant and others who are now at large, had conspired to break into a shop located in the Isashi area of Ojo Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant allegedly carted away 142 pairs of jeans valued N1.2 million, 41 pairs of knickers valued N328,000, 11 T-shirts valued N99,000 and one polo shirt valued N9,000.

Others include, three purses valued N15,000, six caps valued N18,000, two-pack of boxer pants valued N7,000, and one sandal valued N12,000.

He said that all the goods belong to one Mr Saliu Akeem, a complainant.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was arrested on a tip-off and taken to custody, while his accomplices are still on the run.

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 168,307, and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N350, 000 with two sureties in like sum

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 10, 2022, for mention.