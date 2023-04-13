Man, 27, sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for stealing

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Olayinka Adepeko to 14 years imprisonment for stealing goods valued N8.7 million from a boutique shop.

Magistrate T. A. Popoola of Badagry Magistrates’ Court said Adepeko was guilty of five counts of felony, stealing, breaking and entry.

The Magistrate sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment for charge of felony, four years for unlawful breaking and entry.

He sentenced Adepeko to another two years for stealing items valued N5.5 million belonging to Nwoke Victor and four years for breaking and entry.

Popoola also sentenced him for stealing items valued N3.2 million to another two years imprisonment.

He said the sentence of 14 years imprisonment would run consecutively.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the convict committed the offences in February and March 31, at No 49, Egbe Road, Iyana-Ejigbo, Bus stop, Ejigbo, Lagos.

He said the convict broke into a boutique shop at night and stole items valued at N5.5million belonging to Nwoke Victor, the complainant.

“Adepeko allegedly stole items valued at N5.5 million.

“The convict also broke into the same boutique again and carted away items valued at N3.2 only,” he said

He said the offences is punishable under Sections 411, 309 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said

Adepeko, however, pleaded guilty to all the charges.

During the review of facts, the prosecutor said that the convict was arrested through the assistance of CCTV gadgets that exposed him.