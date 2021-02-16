An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Joseph Olaniyi, at the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for rape.

The prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 21, 2020 in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendant raped a 13-year-old girl, who is an apprentice, and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

He said the offence contravened Section 2(2) of Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Amended Law 2019.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional facility, pending issuance of legal advice.

Lawal adjourned the case until March 16, for mention.