Man, 27, in court for allegedly obtaining $4,350 under false pretence

A 27-year-old business man, Kabiru Abubakar on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining 4,350 dollars under false pretences.

The defendant, a business man, who resides in Ikeja, is being tried for obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 6, 2021 at 15 Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant approached the complainant, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, who had been a friend, to buy 4,350 dollars (about N3.1million as of 2021).

Akinleye said Abubakar had allegedly promised to transfer the dollar equivalent to Adamu after collecting the dollars.

He alleged that based on their relationship, Adamu gave Abubakar the dollars, but Abubakar thereafter absconded; and all efforts to locate him failed.

She said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, O. O. Fajana granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana adjourned the case until Feb. 13 for mention.