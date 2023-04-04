Man, 27, in court for allegedly impersonating a soldier

A 27-year-old man, Adedayo Ogundipe, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating a soldier.

The defendant, a driver who resides at 400, Ahmadu Bello St., Christian Avenue, Yaba in Lagos, is tried for impersonation, unlawful possession of army uniform and unlawful wearing of army uniforms.

The prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 21 at Anthony Bus Stop, Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant’s lorry was stopped by the police on patrol and he was seen wearing an army uniform.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was asked to identify himself and it was in this process that it was discovered that he was a dismissed army officer.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 77, 79 and 330 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M. C Ayinde granted the defendant bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde adjourned the case until April 21 for mention.