Man, 27, docked over alleged theft of five motorcycles worth N1.4m

A 27-year-old man, Segun Shoyemi, on Wednesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly breaking into a warehouse to steal five motorcycles worth N1.4 million.

Shoyemi, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, burglary and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Inspector E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on January 30 at about 2am at 1, Agbebi Street, Opposite Honda, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant and his accomplices conspired to break into the a warehouse to steal three unregistered Honda motorcycles and two unregistered Bajaj Boxer motorcycles valued at N1.4 million belonging to the complainant, Adeleke Samuel.

The prosecutor said the defendant was caught by a vigilance group and handed over to the police.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 135(b), 390(10a) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O.Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun State Government.

The case was adjourned until December 6 for further hearing.