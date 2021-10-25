Man, 27, docked over alleged rape of 15-year-old girl

A 27-year-old man, Jonathan Agbaje, who allegedly defiled a 15-year-old girl, was on Monday arraigned before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Agbaje, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on two counts of unlawful intercourse and child defilement.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 2, at about 4:20p.m., at Magbon in Badagry area of Lagos.

Uko said that the defendant allegedly lured the girl into his room and penetrated her vagina with his fingers without her consent.

“Agbaje also forcefully had an unlawful carnal knowledge of the child without her consent.

“The offences contravene Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,’’ he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Nov.16, for mention.