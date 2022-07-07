Man, 27, docked for allegedly stealing vehicle parts

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 27-year-old man, Ademiluyi Temidayo, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing Toyota Hilux parts worth N350, 000.

Temidayo, whose residential address was not provided, is facing three counts of stealing, attempted theft and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 30 at about 1.00 a.m. at the Ekiti State Community Social Development Agency (EKSCSDA) in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant unlawfully entered the premises of EKSCSDA and stole catalist of a Toyota Hilux valued at N350,000 belonging to the agency.

He said the defendant also on July 3, at about 1:30 a.m broke into the agency’s premises and attempted to steal a catalist of another Toyota Hilux belonging to the agency.

He told the court that the defendant assaulted one of the agency’s security guards, Slyvanus John, who apprehended him.

According to him, the offences contravene sections 338, 295(2A) and 188 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the defendant, John Oloruntobi, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 19 for hearing.