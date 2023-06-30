Man, 27, docked for allegedly impersonating military officer

A 27-year-old man, Samuel Adeleke, arrested in military wear, was Friday arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly impersonating a military officer.

Adeleke, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the two-counts of impersonation levelled against him.

The prosecutor, Insp Esther Adesulu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 22 at Illogbo area of Ojo, Lagos.

Adesulu said that the defendant wore military camouflage and paraded himself as a military officer, a representation which he knew to be false.

She said that the defendant consequently, conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

Adesulu said that the offences contravened Sections 77 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, D S Odukoya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odukoya adjourned the case until August 10 for trial.