Man, 26, docked for alleged theft of armoured cables worth N3.7m

A 26-year-old man, Adeniyi Toyosi, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ota Magistrates ‘Court in Ogun, for breaking into a business premises to steal two transformer armoured cables valued at N3.7 million.

The Police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided, with burglary, stealing and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye,told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on July 7 at about 12.00 a.m. at No.4 Pavilion Estate, Ilogbo road, Ota in Ogun State.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant and his accomplices had broken into Makindez Multi Business Ventures to steal two transformer armour cables, three Closed-Circuit Television and other valuable items valued at N3.7 million.

He further alleged that the company guards caught the defendant and handed him over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9),413 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2.5 million with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should be gainfully employed.

He further ordered that such surety should show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government as part of the bail conditions.

She adjourned the case until Aug.14 for further hearing.