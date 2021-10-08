Man, 26, charged with peddling 1.6kg marijuana

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Friday charged a 26-year-old unemployed man, Olashina Akeem, with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Akeem is charged before a Federal High Court in Lagos on a one count charge.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on September 11.

Aernan said that Akeem was arrested at Oke-Olugun in Okokomaiko area of Ojo, Lagos State for unlawfully trading in marijuana weighing 1.6kg.

According to prosecution, marijuana, along with cocaine and heroin, is listed in the NDLEA schedule as prohibited.

Drug trafficking contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004 and attracts a maximum of life imprisonment.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of Akeem.