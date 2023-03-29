Man, 25, docked over alleged assault, breach of peace

A 25-year-old man, Victor Ogbonnaya, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged assault and breach of public peace.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on three counts of assault, breach of peace and unlawful damage.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 22, at about 5:30 p.m. at No 8, Pastor Tommy Str., Church-Gate, Badagry-Lagos Expressway.

Uko said the defendant allegedly assaulted Peter Nnaji by giving him a blow on his right eye.

“The defendant also assaulted Solomon Nnaji, the complainant by using a plank to hit him on the head which caused him bodily harm.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by causing pandemonium.

“Ogbonnaya unlawfully damaged both front and back windscreen of a Lexus 330 Saloon car with Registration number KRD 303 HX valued N150, 000 property of Solomon Nnaji.

“The offences contravened Sections 173, 168 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation.

He adjourned the case until April 24, for mention.