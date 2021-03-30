A 25-year-old man, Elisha James, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a four-year-old daughter of his co-tenant.

The public relations officer of state command of the Nigeria Police, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that the suspect, who resides at Mokore road area of Warewa, was arrested on the 29th of March 2021 following the report lodged by the mother of the victim.

The mother of the victim told the police that while she went out to dry some clothes she washed at about 7pm, she heard her daughter crying in the room of the suspect.

When she entered the room, she met the suspect defiling her daughter.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Warewa Division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, promptly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect admitted to having committed the crime, claiming that he did not know what came over him.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.