Man 25, allegedly steals ATM card, withdraws N222,000

A  25-year-old  man, Temple  Ochiegbu, on Thursday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan,  for allegedly stealing an  Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and withdrawing N 222,000 from the owner’s account.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ochiegbu, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Essien Ndarake, told the court that Ochiegbu and three others at large  conspired to commit the stealing.

“On Sept. 24,  at  4:00 p.m. at Amunigun, Agbeni area, Ibadan, the defendant  stole a First Bank ATM card owned by one Raji Quadri.

” Ochiegbu  used the stolen ATM to withdraw the sum of N222, 000 through Point of Sale (POS) from  Qaudri’s bank account  without his consent,” Ndarake said.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Section 390(9) and 516 of the Oyo  State Criminal Code, 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, O. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of  N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 6, for hearing.

