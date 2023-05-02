Man, 24, remanded for alleged N196,000 theft

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has remanded 24-year-old Seyi Sunday in prison for allegedly stealing N196,000.

Sunday, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a charge of theft.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused on April 19, at about 11.24 p.m. stole N196,000 cash.

Kokoye informed to the court that the said amount belonged to one Idowu Tosin.

He said the offence is punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria.

The presiding Magistrate, Shakirat Obasa, remanded the defendant in Kirikiri Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until May 8 for facts and judgment.