Man, 24, in court for allegedly damaging truck windscreen worth N90,000

A 24-year-old Samson Agbasi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging a truck windscreen worth N90,000.

Agbasi, whose residential address was not given, is being charged for conspiracy and wilful damage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police prosecutor, ASP. Josephine Ikhayere, alleged the defendant conspired and willfully damaged a truck windscreen with registration number SMK993XT valued at N90,000, property of Fefem Haulage Nig. Ltd.

Ikhayere told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Nov. 6 at 9.00 a.m. Along Lagos-Abeokuta, Abule Egba, Lagos.

The Magistrate, O.M. Whenu, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Whenu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violate Sections 350 and 412 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that wilful damage is punishable with three years’ jail term while conspiracy attracts two years’ imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 8 for mention.