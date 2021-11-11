Man, 24, docked for alleged cult membership

The police on Thursday arraigned a 24-year-old man before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged membership of a secret society.

The defendant, Tosin Adeniji, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that Adeniji committed the offences on Sept. 26 at Olowolayemo Hotel, Ijaniki, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant and others still at large conspired to belong to a secret society called Aiye.

He alleged that following a tipoff by the hotel management, the defendant was caught by a member of a vigilance group while taking oath of allegiance to the secret society.

The prosecutor said that Adeniji’s accomplices escaped arrest.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 42(a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.M. Ajayi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 3 for mention.