A 23-year-old man, Bidemi Olatunbosun, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged shop breaking and stealing.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on two counts of shop breaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that Olatubosun committed the offence on December 24 at about 6:00 p.m. at Basiri Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant broke into the shop of the complainant, one Grace Boboye located at 18C, Surulere, Basiri Area, Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant stole N800 MTN recharge card and N3,000, total value being N3,800, belonging to the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 412 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the defendant, Emmanuel Sumonu, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Lanre Owoleso, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owoleso adjourned the case until January 20, 2021 for hearing.