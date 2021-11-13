Man, 23, charged with armed robbery, remanded in prison

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 23-year-old man, Fater Iwan of Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, at the Nigeria Correctional Services Centre, Makurdi.

He was charged with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery after allegedly robbing a businessman of N97,850 at gunpoint.

The offence is punishable under sections 6(b) and 1(I) (2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sergeant Jonah Uleru, told the Court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Gboko via a letter to the state CID, Makurdi on October 29, 2021.

Uleru said the letter, dated October 29, 2021, stated that one Nicholas Agbo of the Federal Low Cost Housing, Gboko reported at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Gboko that he was robbed by some group of armed young men.

The prosecutor said Agbo told the police that his manager, Anene Egwu, had on September 25, 2021 called to inform him about an attack on his commercial truck in Gboko.

He said the manager told him that while they were on transit, some young men carrying guns and cutlasses trailed them and robbed them of their cellphones and the sum of N97,850.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the defendant was arrested for allegedly committing the crime, while others are still at large.

The Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, however, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter to December 8, 2021 for further mention.