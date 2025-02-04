Man, 22, docked for allegedly threatening to kill three people

A 22-year-old, Warisi Oyetunde, was on Tuesday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly threatening to kill three people.

Oyetunde, whose address was not provided, was charged with three counts of conspiracy, threatening violence and assault and causing grievous harm, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Adeshina Folaranmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2024, at Alapa Osundeyi Village, Ibadan.

Folaranmi said the defendant assaulted and caused grievous harm on Tunde Lawal, Olasunkanmi Osundeyi and Jamiu Alapa.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large, inflicted grievous injuries all over their bodies with a cutlass.

The prosecutor alleged the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by threatening to kill, inciting hoodlums to attack and molest the three complainants mentioned above.

Folaranmi said the offences contravened Sections 516, 86 and 335 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum each.

She held that one of the two sureties must be a relative, while the other surety must be gainfully employed.

Osho, thereafter, adjourned the case until March 19, for hearing.

