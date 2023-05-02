Man, 22, docked for alleged theft of eight phones

A 22-year-old man, Ismail Umaru, who allegedly obtained eight phones under false pretences, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate L.J.K. Layeni on a four-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2022 at the Alaba Rago Market in Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant obtained eight mobile phones worth N320,000 from one Addab Aminu under false pretences to help him to sell them within one week and remit the proceeds to him.

The prosecutor said that the defendant neither returned the phones nor remitted the proceeds.

The alleged offences contravene the provision of Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 17 for trial.