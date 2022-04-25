Man, 22, docked for alleged burglary, theft

For allegedly breaking into a warehouse and carting away electrical bulbs valued N5.5 million, a 22-year-old man, Levi Emeka, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court on Monday in Lagos.

The defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

He appeared before Magistrate, L.K.J Layeni.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr. Simon Uchet, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 13 at Alaba International Market in Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to break into the warehouse of a complainant, one Ifeanyi Mbanusi, with intent to steal.

According to the charge, the defendant allegedly carted away electrical bulbs valued N5.5 million belonging to the said complainant.

The prosecutor said the defendant was eventually arrested following investigation, while the others were still at large.

The offences contravene the provision of sections 287, 310 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 11 for mention.