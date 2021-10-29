Man, 22, commits suicide in Kwara over impotence – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that a 22-year-old man, Shuaib Idris, committed suicide in Gwanara, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara, over his inability to have sexual intercourse with women.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi.

The statement said that the entire Ankara Wooro Compound, in Gwanara was thrown into mourning mood on October 28, as lifeless body of Idris, an NCE (Nigeria Certificate of in Education) holder, was discovered dangling on a cashew tree.

It further added that “On October 28, the NSCDC District Office, Gwanara received a report about one Shuaib Idris, 22, who allegedly committed suicide in a farm, citing his inability to copulate with women.

“According to the deceased’s father, Malam Muhammad Idris, his son graduated from Muydeen College of Education (Gwanara Campus), Kwara.

“He said that the deceased had made several attempts in the past, to end his life before the unfortunate incident.

“On that fateful day, Idris left home very early, but told his father that he wanted to go for farming as usual, not knowing his suicide motive.

“He said that the deceased hanged himself inside his father’s farm, located at Gwanara- Munduro Road, with the aid of a rope and one Jerry can,” the statement said.

It said that the body was removed from the tree and taken to the hospital for autopsy, while further investigations continued.