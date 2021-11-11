Man, 22, charged with peddling hemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Thursday, charged a 22-year-old man, Ibrahim Jada, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, for alleged drug trafficking.

The defendant is charged on one count of illegal deal in hemp

The charge is marked FHC/L/312c/21.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 26.

Aernan said that Dada was arrested at the Obalende area of Lagos for unlawfully dealing in the restricted substance weighing 150g.

According to him, cannabis is classified along with Cocaine, Heroin and other hard drugs are listed in the NDLEA schedule as prohibited.

The alleged offence contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

The Act stipulates a penalty of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.