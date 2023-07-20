Man, 21, remanded in correctional centre for alleged cultism, threat to life in Ebonyi

828 828

An Abakaliki Magistrate Court I in Ebonyi, on Thursday rejected a bail application of a 21-year-old man, Kingsley Odomoke, over alleged assault, intimidation and threat to life with machete.

The accused is facing six counts bordering on conspiracy, cultism, intimidation and threat to life with machete, among others.

Insp. Bassey Okon, Prosecuting Counsel, told the court that the accused, whose address was not disclosed, committed the offence on June 17 at Ugbodo, Eche-Alike-Ikwo-Noyo, Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi.

Okon noted that the offences are punishable under Section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 33 Vol.1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.

“Odomoke and others at large on the same date, place and in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully belong to a secret cult, known as Aiye Confraternity.

“The Defendant, thereby, committed an offence punishable under Ebonyi State Law, prohibiting secret cult activities and carrying of offensive weapons,” Okon explained.

A. U. Obasi, Defense Counsel, prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable easy rehabilitation of the Defendant.

Ojemba Isu-Oko, Chief Magistrate, on his ruling, rejected the bail application and ordered that the accused be remanded at the correctional centre, Abakaliki.

According to Isu-Oko, this court cannot rule on the bail request for lack of jurisdiction to do so.

He, however, adjourned the matter until Aug. 18.