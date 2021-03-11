The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has dragged one Toheeb Adeyemo, 21, to a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly trafficking in restricted narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, in a charge marked FHC/L/41c/2021, said the defendant would appear before Justice Ayokunle Faji on March 26, on a one count charge of drug trafficking.

Aernan alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 3.

He said in the charge sheet that the defendant was allegedly arrested in Ikorodu, Lagos, for unlawfully dealing in restricted narcotics, namely, Indian hemp, weighing 300g, tramadol weighing 4g and swinol, weighing 21 g.

According to the prosecutor, all the drugs are classified as restricted narcotics and psychotropic substances, similar to cocaine, heroine and other hard drugs listed in the NDLEA schedule, and prohibited by the law.

He said the offence of drug trafficking contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The Act provides a penalty of life imprisonment for any convicted offender.