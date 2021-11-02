Man, 21, docked for allegedly stealing a motorcycle

A 21-year-old man, Arabi Aliu on Tuesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N300,000.

Aliu, whose address was not provided, is being tried for stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegeshin Famuyiwa told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Oct.10 about 10 p.m. on Ondo Street in Irawo area of Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said the motorcycle marked N0. KJA 391 QM belonged to one Mr Godwin Prince.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr B. A. Sonuga granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate said the addresses of the sureties must be verified and adjourned the case to Nov. 25 for mention.