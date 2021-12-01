Man, 20, in court over alleged murder of two persons in Ebonyi

The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 20-year-old man, Anslem Edeh, before an Ebonyi Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abakaliki over an alleged murder of two men.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the names of the two allegedly murdered men were given as: Eze Sunday and Onwe Ikechukwu.

Ede was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Police Prosecutor, Martin Eze, told the court that the defendant conspired to commit the offence at Amanata, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state on May 25.

According to him, the offences are punishable under Sections 319 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. I, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.

In her ruling, Magistrate Blessing Chukwu, however, did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

She ordered that Edeh be remanded in police custody, Abakaliki and adjourned the case till Dec. 15, for mention.