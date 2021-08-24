Man, 20, drowns in open water in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of 20-year-old man, Ahmad Ali, who drowned in an open water at Larabar Abasawa village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the fire service, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano.

According to Abdullahi, the fire service received a distress call on Monday, at about 01:38 p.m. from one Isah Abdu, and immediately sent a rescue team to the scene at about 01:57 p.m.

Abdullahi said that Ali was already dead when the team arrived, while the corpse was brought out of the water.

He added that the corpse was handed over to the brother of the deceased, Musa Mamuda, while the cause of the death is under investigation.