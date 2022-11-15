Man, 20, docked for alleged theft of N92,800

A 20-year-old sales boy, Anas Mustapher,was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates ‘Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing N92,800 belonging to his employer.

The Police charged Mustapher, whose address was not provided, with theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.18, at about 10.40pm, at Ijako Market,Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant sold pepper soup worth N92,800 belonging to his employer and converted the money to personal use instead of remitting it to the complainant, Ballad Sulaimon.

He said that the offence contravened sections 383(4) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case till Dec. 4, for further hearing.





