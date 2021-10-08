Man, 20, docked for alleged theft of Bajaj Motorcycle

The Police in Osun State on Friday docked one Rasaq Mukaila, 20, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of a Bajaj Motorcycle.

The prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 4 around 3pm at Alabata in Ifegbemi village near Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said the defendant stole a Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle with Registration Number FFE 194 QF, Engine No. DUXWLG67745 and Chassis No. MD2A18AXOLWGO2049, valued N295,000, property of one Abiodun Odeyemi.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to have caused mayhem when he stole the motorcycle where it was parked by the owner.

He said the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of stealing and a breach of the public peace.

The defence counsel, Okoh Wonder, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, pledging that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adediwura said the surety must swear to affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction, produce three years’ tax clearance certificate as well as present three recent passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until December 1 for hearing.