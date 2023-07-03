Man, 19, docked for allegedly stealing tricycle 

828 828

A 19-year-old man, Abduraman Usman, on Monday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State for allegedly stealing a tricycle worth N900,000.

Usman of Anikunle St., Sholuyi, Ifako-Gbagada is standing trial on a count of stealing contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjiyr Perezi, told the court that the complainant, Afolabi Falana , reported the case at the Gbagada Police Station on June 27.

He said the defendant committed the offence on May 27 at Ram market, Gbagada Express, Lagos.

Perezi said that the complainant had three weeks before the day of the offence, bought a tricycle and gave it to the defendant to be remitting the sum of N4,000 daily.

“On the said May 27, the defendant came to complain that the tricycle had been stolen by unknown thieves.

“His explanation, which wasn’t satisfactory, was that on May 26, he went to buy food with the tricycle at about 3.00 a.m.

“After buying the food, he walked towards where he had parked the tricycle but couldn’t find it,” the prosecutor said.

According to Perezi, the defendant had only used that tricycle for two weeks before he reported it stolen.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 7 for mention.