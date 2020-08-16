The Janazah prayer for the burial of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Rasak, was attended by a mammoth crowd that included several dignitaries.

The member of the highest body of the APC in Lagos State, the Governor’s Advisory Council, was held in Epe on Sunday.

The Janazah prayer was led by Sheikh Olowo Oribi, the Chief Imam, Ikorodu Division.

Oribi was joined by several Chief Imams and the Chairman of Epe Local Government Area, who is the chief mourner, Hon. Adedoyin Adesanya.

Others at the burial was Hon. Mustain Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly; Deputy Chief Mourner and Vice Chairman of Epe LGA, Hon. Adebayo Agbadanla; Hon. Sherifat Haruna, Leader of the Council; her Deputy, Hon. Olawale Ikujenya; all other Council members; Tunde Subair, Secretary to the Local Government; Executive Committee Members; and Abimbola Kasim, Head of Public Affairs, Epe LGA.

Royal Fathers at the burial included Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun, Oloja of Epeland; Oba Shefiu Adewale, Olu Epe of Epe Kingdom; and their High Chiefs in Council.