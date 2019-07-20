Nigeria’s premium non-alcoholic Malt Drink and Official Malt Drink of the Zaria and Bauchi Durbar Festivals, Malta Guninness, celebrated with the Muslim faithfuls in the northern parts of the country.

The colourful, culture-rich ceremony, which held at the Emir’s palace, was graced by government officials, traditional leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of visitors and featured one of the most impressive displays of equestrian pageantry, glamour and excellence in Africa.

“In the spirit of greater giving, Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s premium non-alcoholic malt drink, is here to and to celebrate the Eid and Durbar Festivals with the people of Zaria and Bauchi, as well as share the goodness and vitality of its energy-giving B-Vitamins,” said Ife Odedere, the Assistant Brand Manager, Malta Guinness, while speaking at the event.

The Dan Isan Zazzau and Assistant Secretary to the Emirate Council, Prince Umar Shehu Idris, explained that the traditional Hawan Daushe Festival has been around for more than 100 years and usually marked the end of Ramadan activities.

Idris said: “During the Durbar celebration, every District Head will come out with his people and armed men to demonstrate the art of war that took place during the olden days.

“The significance of this Hawan Daushe is to let the people know that their culture has been preserved for a very long time and that the emirate council is working to promote unity within the society.”

In addition to refreshing the guests of both emirates with chilled bottles of Malta Guinness, the Malta Guinness Team added fun and excitement to the event with music performances, games and dance contests among others.

The Durbar Festivals at Zaria and Bauchi marked the conclusion of the Malta Guinness’s month-long celebration with the Muslim faithful in the Northern part of Nigeria.