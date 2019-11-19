Malta-based Nigerian rising star, Usman Mohammed, has expressed desire to star for national Under 20 team, also known as the Flying Eagles.

The player, who just turned 18, a regular for Maltese Premiership side, Mosta FC, vowed to impact positively to the national team if an invitation is extended to him.

“My game is improving daily since I joined Mosta FC and my coaches and fans are happy with what I have on offer. I believe I have what it takes to fight for shirt in the team. I know the qualities of the Nigerian players but often times lack utility player who can fill voids,” noted the 5ft, 11 inches striker.

Mohammed, a former Rasonne FC of Lagos player, who have so far scored four goals in the Maltese Premier League revealed that he has turned down offers from countries who are seeking for his services, insisting that his target is to represent his fatherland at both the junior and senior levels.

“I have received many offers which I have rejected. I did that because of the love for my fatherland and also knowing fully well that I started my career in Nigeria and my services will be more appreciated by my country,” the player concluded.