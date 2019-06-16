Mali will officially participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Malian Federation reached an agreement regarding FIFA’s demands.

The Malian Football Federation, Fémafoot, has been under the supervision of a standardization committee since 2017, to organize the federations’ affairs and prevent the political interference in football.

Nevertheless, Fémafoot have been struggling for two years as the General Assembly hadn’t been able to approve the new statutes and organisations proposed by the standardization committee.

As a result, FIFA threatened to all stakeholders that if the general meeting, that took place on June 15, failed to approve the committee’s orders and organize new elections, the Malian Federation will be suspended and Mali will not be allowed to compete in the 2019 AFCON.

Nonetheless, following the meeting, Fémafoot have announced that they have reached an agreement, meaning that they will participate in the AFCON.

Mali were drawn in Group E alongside Tunisia, Mauritania and Angola. They will kick-off their African journey against Mauritania on June 24 in the Suez Stadium.