Mali gives ECOWAS representative 72 hours to leave country

The Malian Government has declared the Special Representative of the Economic Community of West African States “persona non grata” and given him 72 hours to leave the country, according to a statement.

The statement giving the order was issued on Monday by the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

It said the special representative of ECOWAS in Mali, Hamidou Boly, was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation where he was “notified of the decision of the government” declaring him “persona non grata in view of his actions incompatible with his status”.

Boly was also told he had 72 hours to leave the country.

“This decision comes after several warnings addressed to the person concerned through his hierarchy,” indicated the Malian government, which reaffirmed its “readiness to maintain dialogue” with ECOWAS and to “work together” for the success of the transition.

This decision was taken by the Malian authorities following a UN Security Council mission on October 23 and 24 to assess the country’s political situation, after being urged by ECOWAS to respect the deadline of 18 months of transition (from September 15, 2020), thus to organize the first round of legislative and presidential elections on February 27.

ECOWAS President-in-Office John Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana, made an official visit to Bamako on October 17 to discuss with the Malian authorities the “evolution” of this transition.

After the coup on August 18, 2020, a political transition has been underway in the West African country since September 15, 2020 for 18 months.

However, in recent weeks, the transitional authorities have called for the postponement of the first rounds of presidential and legislative elections scheduled for February 27, 2022, thus extending the deadline for the transitional period.

dpa/NAN.