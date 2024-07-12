Male teacher remanded for allegedly kissing, romancing four boys

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State has ordered that a 30-year-old teacher, Josiah Alkali, be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly kissing and romancing four boys.

The teacher was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps with defilement on four separate charge sheets.

The four boys were between the ages of 13 and 15.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was reported to the Corps office for investigation by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan on July 3.

Audu explained that the defendant committed the act with the boys separately on multiple occasions between February and July 2024.

He said the defendant lured each of the boys into his room at Takau, kissed and romanced them.

According to him, the defendant threatened to kill them if they had told anyone about the affair.

The prosecutor added that during the course of investigation, Alkali confessed to the commission of the crime.

Also Read:

The Presiding Judge, Samson Kwasu, however, declined to take the defendant’s plea for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward duplicate copies of the case files to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until July 25 for further mention.

Post Views: 1