Malaysian returnee nabbed with illicit drugs inside music speakers + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 41-year-old ex-convict and Malaysian returnee, Ndubuisi Udatu, aka Richard, with two giant music speakers used to conceal four large parcels of illicit drugs, methamphetamine.

The drug, weighing 2.700kg, was for distribution in Yola and Mubi areas of Adamawa State and across the border into Cameroon.

Ndubuisi was arrested inside a commercial transport bus at an NDLEA checkpoint at Namtari along Ngurore-Yola Road, Adamawa State on April 7, 2025.

He was found with two new music speakers used to conceal four packages of methamphetamine and monetary exhibit of N22,300.

In his statement, he claimed he returned to Nigeria to continue his illicit drug trade after serving out his jail term in Malaysia where he had been arrested, convicted, and sent to prison for drug trafficking offences.

