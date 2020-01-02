The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said the Federal Government did not breach the constitution by detaining the Convener of #RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and former National Security Adviser in the Administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki, despite various court orders to release them.

Malami said this on Thursday when he appeared on a programme: “Good Morning Nigeria,” on the Nigerian Television Authority.

Malami said legally, the Federal Government still has the right to detain Sowore and Dasuki until an appeal against the orders is determined by the Supreme Court.

He said: “Perhaps I need to clear the air on how the rule of law operates within the context of the Nigerian constitution.

“We have multiple and a plethora of judicial decisions that establish a fact that when you are challenging a court order through a judicial process, the idea of disobedience to that court order does not arise.

“The misapprehension that set into the system and deliberately put in the public space is the fact that once there is a court order, you must unconditionally comply.

“You can only be adjudged being in disobedience of a court order when you don’t take advantage of the constitutional powers, rights accorded to you by appealing against the order and perhaps seeking for a stay of execution of the order or perhaps you don’t take any steps seeking variation of the court order.”