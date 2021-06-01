Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe State has approved an additional N140 million for the ongoing digitisation of the Yobe Broadcasting Corporation.

The Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Tuesday.

He said the approval was necessary to expand the AM and FM services of the station to cover the 17 local government areas of the state.

Bego also said the government is currently constructing 2,350 houses across the state, and would be constructing modern markets in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashu’a, and Nguru towns.

He said more markets would be built in Garin Alkali and Buni Yadi towns to boost trade commerce.

Bego announced that South Korea and Qatar had expressed interest in Yobe’s sesame.

“This means Yobe’s sesame is the best in the country and our farmers will begin to see their fortunes improve as Yobe seals these deals with South Korea and Qatar in the nearest future,” the commissioner said.