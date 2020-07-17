Those behind the kidnap of the family members of Usman Maku, elder brother of former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, have demanded N20 million for the release of his wife, Asamawu.

The demand came as the remains of Maku’s son, Salisu, who was also kidnapped by the gunmen numbering over 10 on Tuesday, was found.

The kidnappers had during the raid on the house of the Makus in Gudi area of Nasarawa State, shot dead Maku’s daughter, Sahadatu.

The gunmen, suspected to be Fulani, invaded Gudi, which is the hometown of the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday at about 8pm shooting sporadically.

On getting to the residence of the Makus, which is some few metres from Sule’s, they shot dead Sahadatu, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, through the window.

Shortly after her burial on Wednesday, Salisu’s remains were found close to the house.

The gunmen have since demanded N20 million for the realise of Asamawu.